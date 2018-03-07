Self-esteem the key to empowering the women of tomorrow
Air Date: Mar 07, 2018 11:01 PM ET
Self-esteem is the key to empowering the women of tomorrow, according to a special program at a school in Nova Scotia. Through a variety of activities aimed at increasing the self-esteem of young girls, the program's co-ordinators hope to empower the students and encourage them to believe in themselves at an age where self-confidence can be lacking
