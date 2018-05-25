Skip to Main Content
Securing millennial vote key to winning Ontario election

Notifications

Video

Securing millennial vote key to winning Ontario election

For the first time, millennial voters will outnumber baby boomers. CBC News spoke to some of those potential voters to see what issues they're focused on.
For the first time, millennial voters will outnumber baby boomers. CBC News spoke to some of those potential voters to see what issues they're focused on. 2:45
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us