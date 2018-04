Video

Rick Mercer prepares for his last report

Rick Mercer, the longtime host of 'The Rick Mercer Report' is preparing for his last show. After a 15-year run of rants, satire and cross-Canada adventure, The National sits down with Mercer to reflect on his career.

