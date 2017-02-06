Questioning Canada's immigration model
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 10:33 PM ET
While the Canadian immigration model is celebrated among many here and abroad, a growing number of voices are strongly questioning it
Segments
The National Team
-
Peter Mansbridge
Chief Correspondent CBC News
-
Diana Swain
Investigative Correspondent
-
Reg Sherren
Reporter based in Winnipeg
-
Sasa Petricic
Beijing Correspondent
-
Neil Macdonald
Opinion Columnist
-
Susan Ormiston
Foreign Correspondent
-
Rex Murphy
Commentator
-
Wendy Mesley
Sunday Host
-
Duncan McCue
Reporter
-
Paul Hunter
Foreign Correspondent
-
Nahlah Ayed
Foreign Correspondent
-
Adrienne Arsenault
Senior Correspondent
- Shelling stops in eastern Ukraine town, leaving death and destitution
- Thousands killed by mass hangings in Syrian prison since 2011: Amnesty International
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- 'I'm free, but I'm trapped': The cluster of warehouses that are home to nearly 8,000 refugees
- Israeli parliament passes law to retroactively legalize thousands of settlement homes
- 22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend
- 'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Ralph Goodale challenged on claim that no Canadian passport holders lost Nexus access
- Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- 'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Workers may have been exposed to Ebola, HIV and TB at Winnipeg lab, reports reveal
- 'Can't get blood from a stone': Banks go after senior caught in extortion scam
- Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse
- $1M security bill for idled ferry, N.L. taxpayers pick up tab
Analysis
- Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
- 'A crisis of conscience': Trump's firing of Sally Yates sparks debate on attorney general role
- 18 MPs called out for heckling in the House of Commons during fall sitting
- Lesser-known walls: How Trump's presidency is intensifying fear in the Baltics
- Regardless of electoral reform, it might be time to change Parliament
- Ralph Goodale challenged on claim that no Canadian passport holders lost Nexus access
- Health minister approves 3 supervised drug consumption sites in Montreal
- RCMP commissioner says 'caustic' political debate that radicalizes followers a concern
- Watch Power & Politics for Feb. 6, 2017
- Dominic Barton, top economic adviser, encourages bold response to Trump
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- Tearing up NAFTA would cost jobs in all 3 countries, U.S. Chamber of Commerce head says
- Bell blames CRTC ruling for 39% drop in Super Bowl ratings
- 'If trade stops, war starts,' Alibaba CEO Jack Ma warns
- From beer to lumber, advertisers buck tradition and go political in Super Bowl spots
- China seeks to show pope, world its organ trafficking reforms
- Health minister approves 3 supervised drug consumption sites in Montreal
- When a hospital patient becomes violent
- 'They told me to use dry shampoo': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Fido and Fluffy's medications could harm a child, vets warn
- Kanye West deletes tweets supporting Donald Trump
- Lady Gaga's high-flying Super Bowl halftime show dazzles
- National Film Board of Canada titles to screen on Cuban state TV
- Ricky Gervais says comedy gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
- Canadian James Teej earns Grammy nomination for remixing Paul McCartney
- Black hole taking more than a decade to gobble up star
- Brilliant fireball captured breaking up over several U.S. states
- Yes, those were drones in Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show
- With its new app, barter group Bunz Trading Zone finally outgrows Facebook
- Apple, Google, Facebook join fight against Trump travel ban
Interactives
- Obama wanted to improve U.S. image abroad — what went wrong?
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC goes to the front lines in the battle for Aleppo
- Kept in the dark: The story behind the kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- 'We're here to preserve life': Come aboard a ship that saves asylum seekers in the Mediterranean
- Thunder Bay police probing if trailer hitch thrown at Indigenous woman 'hate-motivated'
- Beanbag round fired by Mountie injures man on Sagkeeng First Nation
- B.C. First Nation upset it took over 48 hours for the province to respond to a wildfire near Bella Bella
- Remember, Resist, Redraw: Whitehorse artist's poster counters Canada 150 celebrations
- Salt River chief wins leadership award from Aboriginal financial association