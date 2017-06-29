Peter Mansbridge's legacy

Air Date: Jun 29, 2017 7:58 PM ET

Peter Mansbridge's legacy17:27

As Peter Mansbridge retires after nearly 50 years with the CBC, The National looks back at his career from his first days in radio to his 29-year run as chief correspondent of CBC News and anchor of The National.

Segments

More At Issue
The At Issue Team

More The Insiders
The Insiders Team

More The Bottom Line
The Bottom Line Team

More Rex Murphy

Special events

Margaret Evans in Aleppo

Covering world news isn't cheap, but cost of ignoring it is far greater: Peter Mansbridge

CBC's foreign correspondents gather in Toronto for final The National in Conversation town hall

The National Team

World

Canada

CBC News Investigates