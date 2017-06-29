Peter Mansbridge's legacy
Air Date: Jun 29, 2017 7:58 PM ET
As Peter Mansbridge retires after nearly 50 years with the CBC, The National looks back at his career from his first days in radio to his 29-year run as chief correspondent of CBC News and anchor of The National.
Segments
Special events
The National Team
-
Peter Mansbridge
Chief Correspondent CBC News
-
Diana Swain
Investigative Correspondent
-
Reg Sherren
Reporter based in Winnipeg
-
Sasa Petricic
Beijing Correspondent
-
Neil Macdonald
Opinion Columnist
-
Susan Ormiston
Foreign Correspondent
-
Rex Murphy
Commentator
-
Wendy Mesley
Sunday Host
-
Duncan McCue
Reporter
-
Paul Hunter
Foreign Correspondent
-
Nahlah Ayed
Foreign Correspondent
-
Adrienne Arsenault
Senior Correspondent
