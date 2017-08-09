Nova Scotia’s great white sharks may hold key to species’ survival

Air Date: Aug 09, 2017 10:07 PM ET

2:04

Researchers hope that two great white sharks feasting in Nova Scotia waters will help reveal the at-risk species’ mating secrets

