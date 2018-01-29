Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

How Trump will likely handle Tuesday night's State of the Union address to Congress

Bruce McArthur investigation: New charges and a widening search for victims

Rosemary Barton reports on the sombre anniversary of Quebec City's mosque shooting

Ikea empire's frugal founder, Ingvar Kamprad, dead at 91

The State of the Union is ...

If the world has learned anything from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, it's that trying to predict what he will do is a mug's game.

And so it is with Tuesday night's State of the Union address to Congress.

Trump will be there, but what he's going to talk about — or whether he'll stick to his script — remains anybody's guess.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, the White House says President Trump will talk about, 'his record-setting accomplishments from his first year.' (Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press)

This past weekend, the White House circulated some talking points to friendly conservative media, but even those were pretty vague.

The theme of tomorrow's speech will be "Building a Safe, Strong and Proud America." And the president will be talking about "his record-setting accomplishments from his first year."

Since that list of legislative wins is remarkably short, this means tax reform and deregulation, especially where it pertains to environmental protection.

Other reports suggest that Trump will try to pressure Congress on immigration, and start the hard sell for his long-promised trillion-dollar infrastructure plan.

The president is also expected to play to his base watching at home.

Carryn Owens, centre, the widow of Fallen Navy Seal senior chief William Owens, receives a standing ovation at a joint session of the U.S. Congress with U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2017. (Win McName/Getty Images)

The most successful moment from his first address to Congress last winter came when he introduced his special guests in the first lady's box in the gallery. Trump's tribute to Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy seal killed in an anti-terror raid in Yemen, was the emotional high point of the night. And it was greeted by a standing ovation, from both Republicans and Democrats, lasting more than a minute and a half.

This year, the president's featured honouree will be Evelyn Rodriguez, a Long Island, N.Y. resident. Rodriguez's 16-year-old daughter Kayla was killed by members of the MS-13 Latino street gang in 2016.

The dangers of the gang — and the need to keep them out of America — are favoured touch points in many Trump speeches.

We can also expect many applause lines.

Evelyn Rodriguez talks to media outside U.S. District Court in Central Islip, N.Y., on March 2, 2017. Her daughter Kayla Cuevas, 16, was brutally killed in 2016. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

Last year, Republicans dutifully leapt to their feet for 58 standing ovations. The prolonged clapping for promises to repeal Obamacare (22 seconds) and secure the nation's border (23 seconds), among others, took up 17 of the 59 minutes that Trump stood at the dais.

By this measure, at least, Trump outshone his predecessor Barack Obama, who averaged 40 ovations during his eight State of the Union speeches.

As is the case every year, Trump's speech will be carried live on almost every major American television channel.

But those seeking alternative programming can always head out to New York's Town Hall, where celebrities like Michael Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Mark Ruffalo will be presenting a 'People's State of the Union' tomorrow night.

Or simply wait until 11:30 p.m., when Jimmy Kimmel will have a special guest of his own.

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — @jimmykimmel

New charges and a widening search for victims

Toronto Police have laid three new murder charges against Bruce McArthur after the grisly discovery of dismembered body parts in decorative planters scattered across the city.

The 66-year-old landscaper is now accused of a total of five killings, and investigators say they believe that there are more victims yet to be discovered.

A frequent visitor to Toronto's Gay Village, 66-year-old Bruce McArthur is accused of killing five men. (Facebook/Canadian Press)

"What kind of case is this?," Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga asked at news conference this morning. "It's a serial killer."

The burly, bearded McArthur was nicknamed "Santa" on account of his side job playing the jolly old elf at a local shopping mall. He was arrested earlier this month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who both disappeared in 2017.

McArthur has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murders of Andrew Kinsman, left, and Selim Esen. (Canadian Press)

Numerous media outlets have since linked him to at least four other men who have gone missing from Toronto's downtown Gay Village area.

Today's charges related to one of those missing-persons cases — Majeed Kayhan, a 58-year-old who disappeared in 2012.

The two other victims, whose remains have been recovered and identified by police —Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick — were not on police radar, with the latter's disappearance never having been reported.

McArthur has also been charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, left, Soroush Mahmudi, centre, and Dean Lisowick. (Toronto Police Service)

Idsinga said the men "don't quite fit the profile" of the other victims and still-missing. He suggested that McArthur's alleged targets had spread beyond the initial areas of concern.

"It encompasses more than the gay community. It encompasses the City of Toronto," he declared. "We have no idea how many more there are going to be."

Toronto police investigate a property where McArthur did landscaping work. They have asked anyone who employed McArthur to notify them. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Police have already examined 30 Toronto properties where McArthur performed landscaping duties.

And they have issued a grim plea to anyone else who ever employed him.

"Contact us as soon as possible, so we can make arrangements to search your yard and garden," Idsinga said.

Rosemary Barton reports on Quebec City's sombre anniversary

The night of the mass shooting at Ste. Foy's Islamic Cultural Centre damaged and destroyed the lives of many.

But it also had heroes.

Aymen Derbali is one of them. He arrived late for prayer, and somehow walked past two dead bodies outside — and then past the gunman, whose back was facing the door.

It was only when he saw his friends crowded in the back of the room and hiding that he realized something was wrong.

Derbali says he looked the gunman in the eyes and tried to make himself an open target.

He took seven bullets. He says he thinks the only reason the killer stopped shooting was because he thought Derbali was dead.

He was not. He lay in a coma for two months and has spent the past year trying to repair himself as best he can.

Derbali was just one of those whose life changed because of that night. Tonight on The National, see his story and meet some of the others who are still grappling with what they believe was a racist and hateful attack.

Ikea's cheap and not-so-cheerful legend

Ingvar Kamprad was by some estimations the world's eighth richest man, worth $59 billion US. But the founder of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, who died this weekend at age 91, spent many years trying to convince people that he lived like a pauper.

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad, seen here in 2015, passed away on the weekend at age 91. As boy he got his entrepreneurial start peddling matches and pens by bike, and launched his first store at 17. (Fredrik Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images)

"If you look at me now, I don't think I'm wearing anything that wasn't bought at a flea market," he told a Swedish television channel in 2016.

He did indeed dress like a slob, favouring denim shirts and old trousers. And he made a show of flying economy, reusing tea bags, staying in budget hotels, and driving a beat-up old Volvo.

Legend has it that he liked to do his grocery shopping just as the markets were closing for the night, in hopes of getting a discount on fading fruits and vegetables.

The Swedish flag is flown at half-mast outside an Ikea furniture store Monday as a tribute to Kamprad. (Getty Images)

He even claimed that he tried to sync his haircuts with travel to developing countries, so he could save a few bucks on barbering.

Kamprad's carefully curated reputation as a cheapskate wasn't entirely true, however. There was a Porsche to go along with the Volvo, and a Swedish estate and vineyards in Provence to balance out the modest house in the Swiss village where the locals nicknamed him "Uncle Scrooge."

There was a sound fiscal reason for the showy frugality, however — keeping Ikea's 160,000 worldwide employees on budget.

Ikea has 160,000 employees around the world and brought in nearly $50 billion US in revenue in 2017. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

"Why do I take cheap air trips, take second-class train rides?," he said in a 2000 interview with Forbes. "How the hell can I ask people who work for me to travel cheaply if I am traveling in luxury? It's a question of good leadership. Best to stay in touch with the real world."

Ikea boasts more than 400 stores spread across 49 countries and six continents (no Markus swivel chairs for South America or Antarctica). It attracted nearly 1 billion shoppers in 2017 and took in almost $50 billion in revenue.

Kamprad founded Ikea as mail order firm in 1943 and went on to open his first showroom in 1953. He kept the company within his and his family's control, through a complicated series of holding companies, a Dutch-based charitable trust, and offshore tax shelters.

Beach-goers select books from red Billy bookcases lined up at Australia's Bondi Beach in 2010 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ikea's best-selling furniture item. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Kamprad was responsible for Ikea's vision and esthetics.

The quirky product taxonomy — boy names for desks and chairs, fabrics and curtains named after girls, rugs identified by Danish towns and cities — sprang from his own dyslexia. He had difficulty remembering product numbers, so he came up with names tied to people and places he could more easily remember.

But the company's greatest innovation — the flat pack — was the brainchild of his fourth employee, Gillis Lundgren, who was having trouble getting a table into his car after a photoshoot and decided to take the legs off. (Lundgren, who died in 2016, was also the designer of Ikea's best-selling item, the Billy bookcase.)

In his later years, Kamprad's story took a darker turn with the revelation that he had been an active member of Sweden's Nazi movement throughout the 1940s.

"Can one ever get forgiveness for such stupidity?," he asked in 1998.

An employee moves stock in one of Ikea's stores. Gillis Lundgren, Ikea's fourth employee, came up with the idea of selling furniture in flat-packs so that people could transport it home more easily. (Michael Dalder/Reuters )

Kamprad stepped down as Ikea's chairman five years ago, but continued to be a behind-the-scenes power up until his death.

His three sons, Peter, Jonas and Mathias, now occupy senior roles in the company.

Although given how much assemble-it-yourself frustration Ikea has inflicted on the world's consumers, it's possible not everyone was paying their respects this weekend.

The founder of IKEA, Ingvar Kamprad, has died at the age of 91. Obviously there are a LOT of lame, easy jokes to be made here about assembly instructions, allen keys and various Swedish names for coffins. But I say just let the poor man rest in pieces. — @patterballs

Quote of the moment

"We still have people who die from preventable gun violence, and we can do better."

- Heidi Rathjen, a survivor of the 1989 massacre at Montreal's École polytechnic, speaking to reporters yesterday at the unveiling of Quebec's new long gun registry. The "simple, quick, and free" online tool comes into effect today — the first anniversary of the Quebec City mosque attack that killed six men.

Polytechnique survivors Heidi Rathjen, right, and Nathalie Provost speak to the media in Montreal on Sunday following an announcement of details of Quebec's long gun registry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Today in history

Jan. 29, 1996: Terri Clark's southern accent

Canada's country Queen was born in Montreal and raised in Alberta, but by the time she sat down for this Midday interview about her debut album, the accent was all Nashville. Featuring a discussion on the relative merits of white vs. black cowboy hats.

Terri Clark's southern accent6:19

