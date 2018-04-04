Russia calls U.K. nerve agent attack a 'grotesque provocation' by Britain, U.S.
TODAY:
- The Kremlin said today that the March 4 nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, was a "grotesque provocation crudely concocted by U.S. and British security services"
- Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques sits down with CBC's Ian Hanomansing to talk about the training for his November trip to the International Space Station
- Mumbai has more than 100,000 stray dogs, and a persistent rabies problem that has killed three people in the past month
Implausible deniability
Russia's war of words with the West over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy hit new levels today, as the Kremlin proclaimed itself the victim rather than the perpetrator.
The March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in the town of Salisbury, England, was a "grotesque provocation crudely concocted by U.S. and British security services," Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency, told reporters in Moscow.
Naryshkin went on to draw some literary comparisons, invoking the witches from Macbeth, and quoting from George Orwell's 1984: "War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength."
The Russian government has clearly been emboldened by an admission by a top U.K. scientist yesterday that the novichok nerve agent used in the attack can't be definitely linked to Russia.
Its embassy in London continued to mock and question Theresa May's government, pointing out that a U.K. Foreign Office tweet saying the nerve agent had been "made in Russia" has now been quietly deleted.
Why would <a href="https://twitter.com/foreignoffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@foreignoffice</a> delete this tweet from 22 March? <a href="https://t.co/Nvu1BfJw9J">pic.twitter.com/Nvu1BfJw9J</a>—@RussianEmbassy
Russia also called an emergency meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the Hague today, in order to press the U.K. to share the results of its investigation.
The stormy session saw John Foggo, Britain's acting representative, brand the Russian bid as "perverse."
He told the chemical weapons watchdog that the U.K. has every reason to believe the Kremlin is behind the attack, including its past history of targeting defectors, and the knowledge that Russia has produced novichok "and remains capable of doing so."
The OPCW will soon release the results of its own laboratory tests, and could dispatch chemical weapons inspectors to Russia for further investigation.
"To avoid provocation towards Russian citizens we are calling on fans to avoid conflicts with authorities and local residents, and to behave yourself with our inherent dignity," says a statement on the embassy website.
The 31-year-old was wanted on an Interpol warrant for the "attempted homicide" of a British fan in Marseille, France, where Russia was playing England in their opening match of the Euro 2016 tournament.
The victim, Andrew Bache, was left paralyzed on his left side after being hit in the head with an iron bar.
Ian Hanomansing on assignment: The right stuff
Let me start with an unusual personal disclosure: I'm not one of the people in the newsroom who can recite by name every major space mission or storied astronaut. There are a lot of reporters enchanted by rocket science. To me, it's just another story topic.
So when I was assigned to go to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to meet Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and watch him training for his deployment to the International Space Station, I was curious about what would impress me the most.
During three days of extraordinary access, I stood next to exact replicas of portions of the Space Station. I watched Saint-Jacques work in a simulated weightless environment. I saw him practice using a virtual reality program to prepare him to control the Canadarm.
But most impressive? I met and watched someone who has quietly pursued excellence on a level we rarely see.
I have been privileged to meet elite athletes and artists. I've interviewed people who have Nobel Prizes or made important scientific breakthroughs. All of them are remarkable in their own way.
David Saint-Jacques was an astrophysicist. He got his commercial pilot's licence. He went to medical school and became a doctor. He's also a husband and father. And now he's an astronaut.
I wish I had met people like him when I was in university. Not to be motivated to go to space or stay in school - just to see an unusual path to excellence that included following not one, but a series of dreams.
It's very inspiring and I hope that after tonight's broadcast at least a few students feel the same way.
- Ian Hanomansing
Watch for Ian's full report on The National tonight on CBC television and streamed online.
In the meantime, here's a short preview of David Saint-Jacques talking about the challenges of his training and why excelling is not just important, but a matter of survival:
Where dog bites are deadly
Mumbai has a population of 22 million people, and somewhere in excess of 100,000 stray dogs.
Many are fed by big-hearted locals. Others eat garbage in the city's slums.
But the small acts of kindness, or neglect, make little difference to a big underlying health problem: some of the dogs have rabies, and they bite.
Rabies is almost non-existent among North America's pampered and vaccinated canines. But it's endemic to dog-loving India, where an estimated 30 million strays wander the streets, fields and laneways.
Officially, there were 86 rabies deaths in India in 2016, a 30 per cent drop from the 125 recorded in 2014.
But the World Health Organization, and India's National Centre for Disease Control, estimate that the actual number of deaths is closer to 20,000 annually, mostly in poor, rural areas where the illness goes untreated and unreported.
There are two forms of rabies -- a paralytic version, where the virus travels to the brain via the motor nerves, and so-called "furious rabies," which takes the path of the spinal cord. Both can kill within days, and by the time the symptoms — fever, agitation, hydrophobia — manifest, it is usually too late.
Dogs are responsible for 97 per cent all human rabies cases in India, with cats, monkeys and mongoose making up the remaining three per cent.
The country's National Rabies Control Program calls for the mass vaccination of pets and strays, as well as population tracking and "management." Most of the heavy lifting, however, has been left to local governments or charities.
All of which is a step in the right direction, but a long way from a solution.
The best advice for those who suffer dog bites is to wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and then seek a rabies shot. But in Mumbai — India's largest city — there are no rabies diagnosis facilities, and only two hospitals that will treat suspected patients.
And sometimes, doctors simply run out of the vaccine.
Quote of the moment
"We have a very good nation but we can, in fact, create a great nation. Dad showed us it only takes a few good women and men to bring about change."
- Martin Luther King III, reflecting on his father's legacy 50 years after he was assassinated on a Memphis hotel balcony.
Here's how the CBC announced the news of the shooting.
Today in history
April 4, 1976: Will Toronto ever get a baseball franchise?
The $15 million expansion to Exhibition Stadium was almost finished in the spring of 1976, but Toronto was somehow further away from getting a Major League Baseball team. A January deal that year to purchase the San Francisco Giants was nixed by the courts. And a promised American League expansion franchise was suddenly looking iffy after President Gerald Ford let it be known that Washington, D.C., should be first in line. The White House meddling didn't work. The Blue Jays took the field for the first time on April 7, 1977. And Washington had to wait 28 more years for its team, until the Expos moved on the eve of the 2005 season.
