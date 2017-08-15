NAFTA talks could improve workers’ cross-border travel
Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 10:03 PM ET
As the United State and Canada prepare to renegotiate NAFTA, some businesses hope that the talks could improve cross-border travel for workers on both sides
Segments
Special events
- 'No moral equivalence': Both parties denounce Trump's Charlottesville comments
- Social media posts aim to expose white nationalists
- Falling tree kills 13 at Portuguese island festival
- Militias a 'chilling' presence at rallies but few signs of violence, so far
- Trump says 'alt-left' also to blame for Charlottesville violence
- Tip 1 of Freeland's Art of the Deal: Expect things to get messy
- Average sales price of Canadian home declines compared to previous year for 1st time since 2013
- Tension between The Rebel and conservatives erupts anew
- Investigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosis
- Irish PM Leo Varadkar to march with Justin Trudeau in Montreal's Pride parade Sunday
- Donkin coal mine racks up dozens of safety violations in first few months
- Publicly funded opioid prescriptions increase, despite addiction risk
- Video of fatal police shooting should be made public, commissioner says
- Province scolded for kicking single mom out of program that collects child support
- Cultural gem or 'tax grab'? $20M in Annie Leibovitz photos caught in Canadian quandary
Analysis
- Tip 1 of Freeland's Art of the Deal: Expect things to get messy
- Why NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh might need thousands of new members to win
- When technology discriminates: How algorithmic bias can make an impact
- Donald Trump's complicated relationship with his historically bad polling numbers
- Trump's NAFTA do-over: A $63B 'fool's errand,' Canada's red line and other sticking points
- Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
- Modest money: small sums obscure more than 40 per cent of federal political donations
- Tension between The Rebel and conservatives erupts anew
- Watch Power & Politics for Aug. 15, 2017
- Tip 1 of Freeland's Art of the Deal: Expect things to get messy
- List of CEOs to leave president's business advisory council grows after Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Amazon offers refunds to customers who bought fake eclipse glasses
- Minimum wage hikes next year will cost grocery chain Metro up to $50M, company says
- Average sales price of Canadian home declines compared to previous year for 1st time since 2013
- The Daily Stormer is offline after Google, GoDaddy disable the Neo-Nazi site's account
- 'Be more cautious' in prescribing off-label drugs for chronic back pain, review says
- Sports hype of platelet-rich plasma 'powerful marketing tool' but distorts the science
- Investigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosis
- Former MLA who survived cancer calls for national HPV vaccination program
- Prejudice may push low-income shoppers to unhealthy options
- 'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
- 100 to 0: Drake's record-setting streak on Billboard chart ends after 9 years
- Indian police arrest 4 after Game of Thrones leak
- 'Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it:' Late night hosts get serious about Charlottesville
- TIFF 2017: Aaron Sorkin, Brie Larson, Louis C.K. films added
- High-powered scans and X-rays give glimpse into T. rex ancestor
- Deadly summer puts endangered right whales at risk
- Numbers show fewer people being struck by lightning
- The Daily Stormer is offline after Google, GoDaddy disable the Neo-Nazi site's account
- Boundaries set for Lancaster Sound, Nunavut, Canada's largest area of protected ocean
Interactives
- 'I just had a weak moment': Disgraced Blue Jays fan Ken Pagan on life after the beer toss
- 'They just simply don't know': The Indigenous innovators challenging Canadians to a difficult conversation
- When darkness descends, Nunavut teens dance it out
- Remix Canada's latest census results to see how you fit in
- How one woman's death illustrates the brutality of Philippines drug war
- 'This could happen in Canada': Indigenous musician on Charlottesville
- Inuit knowledge helped discover the Erebus and Terror, now it will help protect the sites
- 'Disgusting things to say': Petition calls for removal of Indigenous veterans leader
- Alberta Indigenous Games kick off in Edmonton
- Dawson Creek marks Alaska Highway's 75th year with sculpture
- Jays' Marco Estrada struggles against Rays while rumours swirl
- Canada's elite athletes are smoking, eating and investing in pot
- CFL Power Rankings: Bombers soar into showdown vs. unbeaten Eskimos
- LeBron James calls out 'so-called president' Trump
- 7 Canadian cities in running for 2026 World Cup games