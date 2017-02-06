Mourning the Quebec City shooting victims

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 7:48 AM ET

Mourning the Quebec City shooting victims1:54

A week after the deadly shooting at a mosque, hundreds took to the streets of Quebec City to honour the victims.

