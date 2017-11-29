Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behaviour

Today Show host Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC over claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour. The network says it's the first claim made against Lauer during his time at NBC, however a statement released by NBC's chairman says they have reason to believe it was not an isolated incident

