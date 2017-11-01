Magnitsky widow and son react to the passing of Magnitsky Act in Canada

Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 10:07 PM ET

Magnitsky widow and son react to the passing of Magnitsky Act in Canada8:04

Earlier this month, Canada became the fourth country to adopt human rights legislation inspired by Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer turned whistleblower who was killed eight years ago after helping to expose corruption in his home country. This week in Ottawa, CBC's Diana Swain sat down with his widow and son for a rare interview.

