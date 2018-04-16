Video

Life on Mars… in Hawaii

Life on Mars is being simulated by NASA, via an isolated habitat in Hawaii. For eight-month periods, a group of six volunteers travels to the shoulder of Mauna Loa — an active volcano on the Island of Hawaii — to imitate the living conditions they'd experience on Mars. To keep the experience authentic, the crew filmed all their interviews for CBC News, and all communication was done on a time delay. The experiment is funded by NASA, as it considers a real mission to Mars.

11:45

