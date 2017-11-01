First Haida language film offers rare, powerful glimpse of Haida Gwaii people

Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 10:20 PM ET

First Haida language film offers rare, powerful glimpse of Haida Gwaii people10:36

The first Haida language film is currently in production and tells the powerful story of a dying language — and what its few remaining speakers are doing to save it.

