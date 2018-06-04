Skip to Main Content
Ex-coach Bertrand Charest's victims recommend ways to keep female athletes safe

Notifications

Video

Ex-coach Bertrand Charest's victims recommend ways to keep female athletes safe

CBC News takes a look at how the approaches could work and the challenges to adopting them.
CBC News takes a look at how the approaches could work and the challenges to adopting them. 4:43
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us