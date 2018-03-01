Daniel Ellsberg, the former U.S. defence analyst who in 1971 went public with proof of how the U.S. government was deceiving the public about the Vietnam War, is one of the most famous whistleblowers of all time.

His fame has increased recently thanks to Steven Spielberg's film The Post, which is up for an Oscar for Best Picture this weekend.

But what is Ellsberg, the man behind the Pentagon Papers, really like in person?

Daniel Ellsberg speaks at a press conference on July 1, 1971, about the release of the Pentagon Papers and the course of the Vietnam War. (Getty Images) (Bettmann Archive)

Adrienne Arsenault, co-host of CBC's The National, spoke with Ellsberg at his home in Berkeley, Calif. The wide-ranging interview began with the legendary story of the Pentagon Papers, but then got into uncharted territory.

Ellsberg spoke about the "untold story." It involves a second lesser-known set of documents he copied while working as an analyst at Rand Corporation — ones about secret U.S. plans for nuclear war and the projected death toll that worried him even more than Vietnam.

Then he took Arsenault on a tour of his home office, even down to the crawlspace crammed with his personal collection of books and papers. It's tucked away into filing cabinets, boxes and shelves, all arranged — with a curious sense of doom — according to categories with names like Lies, Secrecy, Nuclear Notes and Catastrophe.