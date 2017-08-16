Confederate monuments removed and covered up overnight across the U.S.

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 10:17 PM ET

Confederate monuments removed and covered up overnight across the U.S.11:30

Confederate monuments were removed and covered up overnight in Maryland and Alabama, days after white nationalist protests turned violent and claimed the life of a young woman in Charlottesville, Va.

