Charlie Rose suspended for inappropriate behaviour
Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 9:21 PM ET
Veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose has been suspended, after eight women came forward accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. PBS is stopping distribution of Rose's interview program while CBS has suspended him while it investigates
