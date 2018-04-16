Video

Canada pulls diplomats' families from Cuba

Canada has pulled family members of diplomats in Cuba, after a group of Canadians who were suffering from unexplained dizziness, headaches and nausea had their symptoms come back. The government is now saying those affected may have a brain injury. This comes about a year after diplomats from both the U.S. and Canada serving in Havana began complaining about the symptoms.

