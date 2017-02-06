Can online hate be controlled?
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 8:09 AM ET
After the Quebec City mosque attack, local talk radio shows were implicated for stoking hate, but the worst of it is found online. So, where’s the line between free speech and hate speech?
