Then and Now #4 Part 2

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 12:00 AM ET

It has been an epic trip along the Vinyl Tap vinyl highway and this week, the journey comes to an end as Randy Bachman has the fourth and final show in the series he calls “Then and Now”.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 06, 2017

The National for November 06, 2017

47:24

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss