Then and Now #2 Part 2

Air Date: Oct 28, 2018 12:00 AM ET

This week on Vinyl Tap, Randy Bachman continues to flip through his “Then and Now” catalogue. The artists featured include Eric Burdon, Eric Clapton, Dion and The Belmonts, Creedence Clearwater Revival, BTO’s Fred Turner and many more.

