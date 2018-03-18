The Weekly with Wendy Mesley March 18, 2018
Air Date: Mar 18, 2018 11:00 AM ET
Top News Headlines
- After overcharging for bread, should Loblaws demand ID for a $25 gift card?
- Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall in front of Tampa audience
- Trump says fired FBI deputy director McCabe 'never took notes' in their brief meetings
- Innocent bystander among 2 dead in shooting at Toronto bowling alley
- In an unusual case, a manager was brought down by federal worker's complaint
Don't Miss
Analysis
After overcharging for bread, should Loblaws demand ID for a $25 gift card?
Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during show in Tampa
Trump fires back at fired FBI official McCabe over memos
Innocent bystander among 2 dead in shooting at North York bowling alley, police say
Firing Ms. X: Ottawa's whistleblower law takes down a boss for bad behaviour
Early results show Putin winning 4th term as Russian president
New
Facebook conducting review over report user data misused by Trump political consultant
Champion boxer Adonis Stevenson donates $15K as search for missing Montreal boy continues
One of the driest places on Earth struggles to safeguard its most precious resource: water
'Canadian Harvey Weinstein,' Arcade Fire, all 'sorry' in SNL sketch
Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dies at 62
The dirty truth about makeup and the oil change debate: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
In Depth
Reconciliation amid racism: Is it possible on the Prairies?
Tickets without barcodes: Concert venues experiment with new systems
Video
The Weekly with Wendy Mesley March 18, 2018
21:53