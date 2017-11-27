The things that made the trip
Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 12:00 AM ET
What's that thing you just can't leave behind? Objects that stay with us, and what they mean.
Top News Headlines
- Hidden crimes: An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
- 'She's a person who wouldn't give up': Assault victim Marlene Bird wanted to tell her story
- A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
- Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
- Newly engaged Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hope to start family in near future
Don't Miss
-
New
An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
-
Analysis
Marlene Bird, dead at 50, survived vicious assault that led to loss of her legs
-
MUSIC AWARDS
A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
-
Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
-
Video
Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle engaged
-
$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination
-
Live at a tony address? Taxman targeting Canada's richest neighbourhoods to nab tax cheats
-
Federal marijuana legislation clears House of Commons, headed for the Senate
-
As It Happens
This piece of Canadian space junk has been orbiting the Earth since 1962
-
Transcanada asks Nebraska to reconsider order on Keystone route
-
Analysis
Record cheap electricity is transforming world energy markets as Canada struggles to keep up: Don Pittis
-
Former MP to ask International Criminal Court to investigate Canada's Afghan war conduct
-
Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says
-
Co-accused Dellen Millard skips opening statement, presents texts as evidence at Laura Babcock murder trial
-
Postmedia and Torstar swap dozens of small newspapers, most to be shut down