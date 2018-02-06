The Search: Health care forum in Sydney LIVE

Air Date: Feb 07, 2018 6:00 PM ET

The Search: Health care forum in Sydney LIVE0:00

Join CBC Nova Scotia for a forum where you'll lead the discussion about whether every resident really needs a family doctor. Are there other solutions? We'll kick off the conversation in Cape Breton.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 05, 2018

The National for February 05, 2018

47:28

Don't Miss