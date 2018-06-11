Audio

The Next Chapter's Children's Book Panel

Michele Landsberg and Ken Setterington give us their kids books picks: -"Becca Fair and Foul" By Deirdre Baker -"The Journey of Little Charlie" by Christopher Paul Curtis -"Wolf in the Snow" by Matthew Cordell -"Hello Lighthouse" By Sophie Blackall -"The Funeral" by Matt James -"Here So Far Away" by Hadley Dyer -"Don't Tell the Enemy" by Marsha Forchuk Skrypuch -"Eat This! How Fast-Food Marketing Gets You to Buy Junk(and how to fight back)" by Andrea Curtis - non-fiction 9+

