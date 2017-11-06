Guns and sorrow

The pickup truck attack in lower Manhattan last week that left eight dead bodies strewn along a bike path was low-tech terrorism. A small yet deadly plot, hatched by an under-the-radar "lone wolf" jihadist. The billions that the West collectively spends each year on security and surveillance foils many such plans, but not all.

It could have been much worse. For whatever reason, Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old charged in the attack, wasn't able to buy a gun. At least not the kind that shoots bullets. The weapons he brandished on the West Side Highway shot only paintballs and pellets.

Police stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Devin Kelley, the 26-year-old man identified as the assailant in Sunday's attack on a Baptist Church service in Sutherland, Texas, that left 26 dead and 20 wounded, did have a weapon. Perhaps not legally — he was dishonourably discharged from the US Air Force in 2014, which should have kept him from buying a gun — but he had it all the same. He even posted a photo on his (since deleted) Facebook page.

Texas shooter Devin Kelley was thrown out of Air Force, posted photo of gun on Facebook https://t.co/BVhG1b0UNM pic.twitter.com/DYtnIcDOTl — @lukeappleby

Donald Trump said the massacre wasn't a "guns situation," but rather a "mental health problem." As if in America, it somehow couldn't be both.

Authorities have identified the gun as an AR-566 , a variant of the AR-15 . A descendent of the M-16 rifle used by U.S. troops in Vietnam, it weighs just 3 kilograms and with the addition of a bump stock can fire up to 900 rounds per minute.

It's effectively the same type of gun that Adam Lanza used to murder 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012. And that husband and wife Rizwan Farook and Tafsheen Malik used to kill 14 people in San Bernardino , Calif., in December 2015. Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando , Fla., in June of 2016, used a slightly different Sig Sauer MCX assault rifle.

You can buy a variety of models online. Tombstone Tactical, a gun dealer in Chico Valley, Ariz., offers nine types, including one in turquoise , ranging from $578.87 US to $1,571.94 . "We ship anywhere in the United States, including those states with ignorant laws," the site boasts.

Just how many AR-15 type guns are in the hands of average Americans? No one is quite sure, but the estimates run between 5- and 10-million.

However, sales of such weapons have been slipping lately. Sturm Ruger, which makes several versions of the AR-15, announced last May that profits were down and blamed a stock glut and "decreased overall consumer demand," following Donald Trump's election. (The fear that Barack Obama would somehow confiscate guns kept sales strong during his eight years in office.)

Yesterday's massacre brings the number of Americans killed in mass-shooting events (murders of four or more people) to 608 since the Nov. 8, 2016 election. Another 1,846 have been wounded.

Over the same period, 77 Americans have been killed in domestic terror attacks, and a further 588 wounded. Islamist radicals are responsible for 15 of those deaths and 29 of the injuries.

The ruins of Raqqa

One of many abandoned strollers in Raqqa, Syria. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

Prior to Syria's civil war, Raqqa was not the sort of place that loomed large in the imagination: A drab, provincial city of 200,000 on the banks of the Euphrates River in a region that was mostly known for its cotton farms.

There were a few picturesque ruins, a small museum, and a large, new mosque dedicated to two Shia martyrs, part of which was paid for by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The fighting started in March 2013. Rebel forces bested the Syrian Army after a few days of fierce street battles and then toppled the golden statue of the late dictator Hafez al-Assad that dominated the main square. ISIS took control after a series of attacks and counterattacks in early 2014, and put Raqqa on the global map by declaring it the capital of its self-proclaimed caliphate.

The new rulers didn't have much respect for history, culture, human rights or anything else. The local Armenian Catholic Church became the headquarters for their religious police. Schools were converted to training centres and dormitories for fighters, or meeting places for the world's least-fun youth club — the "Cubs of the Caliphate."

Outside the Raqqa stadium used by ISIS as a detention centre. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

The sports stadium was turned into a prison and torture chamber. And Naim Square, the busy traffic roundabout where the statue used to stand, was repurposed as a place for public beheadings and crucifixions.

Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led air campaign against ISIS, hit the city 4,450 times over the past three years. And as the push to liberate Raqqa began this summer, the bombings intensified, with 600 sorties flown and 2,500 munitions dropped in the month of September alone. (Last week, a Russian general provocatively likened the effects to the Allied bombing of Dresden in World War II.)

A torture room used by ISIS in Raqqa. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

One can only imagine what life was like for the 45,000 civilians who remained trapped in Raqqa's crumbling neighbourhoods.

By the time Syrian Democratic Forces took full control on Oct. 17, most of the city lay in ruins, including the main hospital where ISIS fighters made their final stand. Not that there was much health care to be had. For months, the best doctors could do was try and sanitize wounds with salt and water.

Handcuffs still attached to a wire mesh at a detention centre in Raqqa used by ISIS. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

Adrienne Arsenault, co-host of The National, visited the devastation last week. One thing stood out in particular, she says:

"When the ruin is everywhere, everything is out of place. But the clusters of strollers kept bothering us. They were dusty and dirty but still standing. The first instincts of cameraman Jean Francois Bisson and myself were pangs of horror for what might have become of the children and families we thought had been held there. But, we were wrong. In the last days of ISIS's grip, a deal was made to allow the families of their fighters to leave. They were directed to key intersections where buses would meet them. Those clusters of strollers serve as markers for the neighbourhoods that ISIS families had seized for themselves."

After further defeats last week, ISIS is down to one last urban foothold, the town of Boukamal in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border.

Raqqa, which has been inhabited since the dawn of modern human history, has been conquered and razed many times before. But with so much of Syria in ruins — and no peace in sight — who will have the optimism to rebuild it?

#SaudiPurge

Clean-up or power grab? That's the main question about the turmoil in Saudi Arabia. This weekend the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, launched an "anti-corruption" blitz that resulted in the arrest of dozens of prominent Saudis — many of them his rivals. (Many of the detainees are being held in room-service luxury at the local Ritz-Carlton, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men.) Today comes news that another royal, Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, has died in a helicopter crash.

Here's an in-depth analysis from the CBC's Derek Stoffel.

And some reaction on Twitter:

This is a list circulating reportedly of some of the most powerful people arrested in Saudi Arabia's corruption investigation sweep pic.twitter.com/Sar3EaQ3r5 — @NatashaFatah

What's playing out in Saudi Arabia is Godfather 3. 10 Royal Princes have been arrested and the old helicopter crash routine #SaudiArabia — @georgegalloway

Iran’s #Vatanemrooz Daily Frontpage: ‘The Last Season of Game of Thrones’ #SaudiPurge pic.twitter.com/OgiZez6bbR — @mrkalantari

Quote of the moment

"We wrote a new page in Montreal's history. Three hundred and seventy five years after Jeanne Mance co-founded the city, Montreal has its first woman mayor."

- Valérie Plante, Montreal's new mayor, relishing her victory last night.

What The National is reading

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince arrests dozens of rivals and jails them at the Ritz. ( CBC)

CBC) Scientists are venturing deep into the jungles of Congo to try and stop a potential pandemic: a killer virus called "monkeypox." ( Washington Post)

Washington Post) A look at why high-tech, modern medicine still relies on low-tech faxes. ( Vox

Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont makes bail, blasts Spain ( Guardian)

Guardian) Appleby, the tax-haven law firm at the centre of the leaked Paradise papers. ( Irish Times)

Irish Times) Island paradise of Bali aims for 10 million Chinese tourists a year. ( South China Morning Post)

Death of a ladies' man

Leonard Cohen performs during a CBC Television program in January 1967. (Michael Reichmann/CBC)

Canada's dark, gravel-voiced troubadour, Leonard Cohen, has been gone for a year. Tonight, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, there will be a memorial tribute concert featuring artists like k.d. lang, Elvis Costello, Feist, Sting and his son, Adam.

Here's The National's quick look back at Cohen's 50-year career: