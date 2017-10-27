The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

the_national PVR

Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 8:34 AM ET

the_national PVR0:00

the_national PVR

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for October 26, 2017

The National for October 26, 2017

51:30

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss