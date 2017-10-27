the_national PVR
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 8:34 AM ET
- Spain's Senate backs taking control of Catalonia after Catalans declare independence
- In the U.S. 'overdose capital,' questions linger over Trump's emergency opioid declaration
- FBI undercover agent says former Quebec student a 'stone-cold terrorist' despite dropped charges
- Bloodhound car kicks off bid for 1000 mph speed record
- Walmart says it has reduced food waste by 20% since CBC investigation
The National for October 26, 2017
51:30
JFK assassination documents released by U.S. government
Last-minute intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump means some of the most sensitive information is still being kept under wraps.
Is there a way forward for Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau? | At Issue
Bill Morneau has suffered an onslaught of criticism recently and will soon have to deal with an ethics investigation in relation to his handling of Bill C-27 and his family business.
Spain's Senate backs taking control of Catalonia after Catalans declare independence
-
In the U.S. 'overdose capital,' questions linger over Trump's emergency opioid declaration
-
Undercover FBI agent defends role in drawing 3rd man into Via Rail terror investigation
-
Bloodhound car kicks off bid for 1000 mph speed record
-
Walmart says it has reduced food waste by 20% since CBC investigation
How these Silicon Valley companies are disrupting the meat industry with their 'meatless meat'
Canada's top cop said it would be 'reckless' to keep using federal government's IT service
Jury to hear from 3 more witnesses at Laura Babcock murder trial
Ontario PC leader doubles down on his slip-up — a meaningless defence of his own wrongness: Robyn Urback
Sailors and their dogs rescued after 5 months at sea
Scientists think they've spotted some of the universe's 'missing' matter and it could be a lot
NDP pushes Liberals to follow Trump, declare opioid crisis a national public health emergency
High-ranking Montreal police officer suspended over fraud, breach of trust allegations
Trump keeps some JFK files secret over CIA, FBI concerns
Ottawa warned free trade talks with China risk hurting Canada-U.S. relationship