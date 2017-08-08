The National LIVE
Air Date: Aug 08, 2017
- North Korea threatens 'enveloping fire' around Guam after Trump warning
- MMIWG loses another key staffer as families slam 'colonial' inquiry process
- New video purports to show Canadian-made LAVs being used in Saudi crackdown
- Montrealer sole resident of condo building after other units rented on Airbnb
- Rhinestone Cowboy singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
U.K family uses Facebook to find stuffed toy lost in Toronto
The Letton family spoke to CBC NN regarding their missing stuffed toy, Sleepy Dog, that went missing during a trip in Toronto
-
Orcas attack porpoise in Trinity Bay
Trinity Eco Tours captured video of about 20 orcas in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland. The crew watched for two hours and saw an attack on a porpoise.
New video purports to show Canadian-made LAVs being used in Saudi crackdown
Montrealer sole resident of condo building after other units rented on Airbnb
Rhinestone Cowboy singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
Canadian delegation in North Korea to seek Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim's release
Residents talk of exodus from this cash-starved Venezuelan port
'A huge problem': Prison guards in Alberta hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during searches
The National
In Trump's Washington, tourists find pain and hope in a 'special time' for the U.S.
What slowdown? Vancouver and Toronto real estate markets still hot and unaffordable for many
Canada's hope to get climate change into NAFTA could prove difficult
Reporter discovers driverless van is actually helmed by a man disguised as a carseat
How do you build a more diverse tech company? It starts at the top
Why a threat to impeach the U.S. president might ultimately play as a Trump card