The National in Conversation: Peter Mansbridge takes your questions on journalism LIVE

Air Date: Feb 24, 2017 10:00 PM ET

The National in Conversation: Peter Mansbridge takes your questions on journalism LIVE0:00

​​Why investigative journalism matters - from fentanyl to pipelines to protests

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National in Conversation: Peter Mansbridge takes your questions on journalism LIVE

The National in Conversation: Peter Mansbridge takes your questions on journalism LIVE

LIVE

​​Why investigative journalism matters - from fentanyl to pipelines to protests

Right Communications

Don't Miss