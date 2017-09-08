The National for September 08, 2017
Air Date: Sep 08, 2017 10:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
- Caribbean assesses damage from Hurricane Irma as Florida prepares for devastation
- Canadian pilots and Dutch troops scramble to shore up devastated St. Maarten
- 'Very unfortunate' stories to come from Equifax data breach, security expert says
- 'The Trump Party': Why the president's base is commending him for siding with Democrats
- The National for September 08, 2017
Must Watch
The National for September 08, 2017
59:59
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Hurricane Irma may just be the beginning for the Caribbean
As supplies and rescue crews head to the Caribbean following Irma's destruction, many of the islands are bracing for another major impact from Hurricane Jose
-
Ontario announces legal pot sales plans
Ontario's proposed plan for distributing legalized marijuana includes online ordering and stores run by the provincial liquor control board, but critics say the setup could fall apart quickly
Don't Miss
-
Caribbean assesses damage from Hurricane Irma as Florida prepares for devastation
-
Contracted Canadian aircrews among first outsiders to witness Irma's wrath
-
Equifax breach provokes frustration for Canadians
-
Analysis
Trump's base is praising him for bucking Republicans. He might just try it again
-
Video
The National for September 08, 2017
59:59
-
Updated
Waterton Lakes National Park ordered to evacuate as wildfire approaches
-
Powerful earthquake kills at least 61 in Mexico
-
Live Blog
TIFF rolls into Day 2 with Lady Gaga, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain
-
Analysis
Rohingya Muslims facing world's most enduring sentiment: bigotry
-
Northern lights
Spectacular display of northern lights illuminates sky
-
East Side Mario's waitress complains about manager's demand that she wear a bra
-
Ontario unveils pot plan, including online ordering, 150 stand-alone stores
-
Trump signs bill to provide $15.3B in disaster aid, avoid government shutdown
-
U.S. FDA warns of problems with EpiPen manufacturing plant
-
Politicians spar over Energy East as NEB suspends pipeline review