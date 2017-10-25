The National for October 25, 2017
Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
- Rental unit overrun by maggots, mould and feces after city program fails landlord
- Friend testifies in Babcock trial that accused admitted to 'torching' woman's body and disposing of it
- 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years: StatsCan
- Justice minister denounces judge's comments on teen sexual assault victim's weight
- Soylent has been called 'the future of food' and 'the end of food' — either way, it can’t be sold in Canada
Must Watch
51:23
The Magnitsky Act: How Canada set out to punish Russia's human rights abusers
The death of tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in Russian prison inspired legislation in Canada and the United States to punish foreign officials responsible for gross human rights violations
New Heritage Minute showcases Toronto's historic Kensington Market
A new Heritage Minute looks at how Toronto's Kensington Market has transformed over the decades
Don't Miss
Exclusive
Court cases, changing society impacting Indigenous self-identity claims
Canada immigration explained: Answers to 7 common questions
Analysis
China's Xi Jinping grows in power and influence, prepares to 'act big'
-
Dalhousie withdraws disciplinary action against Masuma Khan over 'white fragility' Facebook post
Explosion
Survivor of Hamilton house explosion charged with arson
INTERACTIVE
How do you fit into Canada's multicultural puzzle?
-
Trump says Clinton camp funding for Russia dossier 'a disgrace'
Nursing home group wants more beds, bigger construction subsidy
Carleton University can reclaim $500K in pension paid to dead prof, court says
Saskatoon teacher apologizes after giving homework referencing 'Indians' and 'Eskimos'