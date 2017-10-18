The National for October 18, 2017
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
- 'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- Trudeau forced to defend Morneau's decision not to put business shares in a blind trust
- 'Part of me feels I should have died with my cats': Siksika residents lose homes, animals in fire
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
Must Watch
The National for October 18, 2017
1:00:01
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Gord Downie remembered as champion of Canadian Indigenous issues, reconciliation
Gord Downie was mourned by Indigenous leaders across the country, many of whom remembered the singer as a champion of Indigenous issues and reconciliation.
-
Gord Downie dies: Tragically Hip singer's music was Canada's "secret"
Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman, is dead at 53 after a battle with brain cancer. Downie became a Canadian icon, despite the band never finding mainstream success outside the country
Don't Miss
-
'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law
-
Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
-
Trudeau forced to defend Morneau's decision not to put business shares in a blind trust
-
'Part of me feels I should have died with my cats': Siksika residents lose homes, animals in fire
-
Opinion
Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
-
Magnitsky human rights law, protections for journalists' sources get royal assent
-
Gilbert Rozon steps down after misconduct allegations surface on social media
-
Researchers say it's time to crack open AI 'black boxes' and look for the biases inside
-
Mark Edward Grant, who was convicted of killing Candace Derksen, found not guilty at 2nd trial
-
'Tight-knit community' of Fernie, B.C., mourns 3 dead in arena ammonia leak
-
Volunteer firefighter dies battling one of nearly a dozen wildfires in Alta., Sask.
-
Gord Downie remembered by fans, Canadians far and wide
-
SPAIN
Catalonia to press ahead with independence if Spain imposes direct rule
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
DEREK STOFFEL
Down, but not defeated: What is the future of ISIS after Raqqa?