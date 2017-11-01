The National for November 01, 2017
Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Top News Headlines
- 'Not going to be a cakewalk': Social media sites face hurdles curbing foreign political ads
- More than half of adult women in Canada have experienced 'unwanted sexual pressure,' online survey suggests
- 'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
- How do the Canadian and American immigration systems stack up?
The National for November 01, 2017
Video appears to show suspect in New York attack
This Snapchat video appears to show a suspect fleeing after a truck slammed into people on a NYC bike path
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
'Not going to be a cakewalk': Social media sites face hurdles curbing foreign political ads
More than half of adult women in Canada have experienced 'unwanted sexual pressure,' online survey suggests
'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
How do the Canadian and American immigration systems stack up?
-
The National LIVE
Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
-
NYC truck attack suspect charged with terrorism offences
Workers who helped clean up nuclear accidents at Chalk River in 1950s still waiting for compensation
HOLLYWOOD
Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman the latest to be accused of sexual harassment, misconduct
-
Price of gasoline in Churchill set to jump 30 per cent
Fully loaded tanker trucks that exploded in Highway 400 pileup were 'bombs on wheels,' police say
Russian whistleblower's family thanks Canada for standing up to global corruption with Magnitsky Act
Fake gold not ours, mint says
Families want MMIWG inquiry extension
Northern Ontario First Nation residents get to design their own homes in pilot project