The National for November 01, 2017

Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 11:00 PM ET

The National for November 01, 20171:00:01

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for November 01, 2017

The National for November 01, 2017

1:00:01

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss