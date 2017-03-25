The National for March 25, 2017
Air Date: Mar 25, 2017 5:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
Top News Headlines
- Fruit mush and hidden stills: Homemade alcohol a big problem in prison
- Trump's health-care failure puts agenda on shaky ground after Republicans call his bluff
- Las Vegas police in standoff with suspect in fatal shooting
- There are plenty of junior sales positions available, so why don't young Canadians want them?
- Liberals must sell budget to premiers after 'challenging' health talks
Must Watch
The National for March 25, 2017
30:00
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
-
'We're going to live with Obamacare for the foreseeable future'
After pulling Trump's health-care bill from the House, Speaker Paul Ryan says Obamacare is sticking around for now.
-
The Secret Inside Your Phone
As new science fuels the ongoing debate about cellphone safety, Wendy Mesley takes a closer look at a little known message inside your cellphone's settings and manual, telling you to keep the device 5 - 15 mm away from your body.
Don't Miss
-
Fruit mush and hidden stills: Homemade alcohol a big problem in prison
-
Analysis
Health-care havoc: Trump's 1st legislative test a 'big loser' that puts his agenda on shaky ground
-
Breaking
Suspect in fatal shooting barricades himself in bus on Las Vegas Strip
-
National contest tries to convince students that lucrative sales jobs are 'sexy'
-
New
Liberals must sell budget to premiers after 'challenging' health talks
-
U.S. military confirms airstrike on Mosul area 'corresponding' to reports of civilian casualties
-
Google's YouTube loses more advertisers over offensive videos
-
Venezuela government 'terrified' of calling election
-
100 years ago today, Canada's black battalion set sail for WWI and made history
-
Video
The National for March 25, 2017
30:00
-
EU nations renew fragile pact amid threats from nationalism, Brexit
-
Opinion
In Donald Trump, progressives see their hypocrisies laid bare
-
CBC in Manila
Jailed Philippine senator says she 'won't be quiet' about President Duterte
-
Why this man had his colonoscopy broadcast live on the internet
-
Canada's CF-18s to fly 2 NATO overseas missions in 2017