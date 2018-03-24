The National for March 23, 2018
Air Date: Mar 23, 2018 10:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
Don't Miss
What's being done with your data: Experts ask, shouldn't someone get this under control?
Analysis
The biggest loser in a trade war between China and the U.S.? It's you (but don't worry about it)
Student-led gun control protests expected to draw huge crowds across U.S.
Policeman who took the place of hostage in France standoff dies of gunshot wounds
How Cambridge Analytica stumbled into the spotlight
Alberta premier calls B.C. complaints about high gas prices environmental hypocrisy
Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating worlds, 1st Canadian female champ in 45 years
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Special Report
'It's my job to protect them': U.S. teachers train to carry guns in class
Analysis
Sunshine List gives Doug Ford election year ammunition. Watch how he uses it
How Lights, IsKwé and other women are making change in the Canadian music industry
Second Opinion
Can we say 'vagina' in a headline? New name and new controversy about menopausal condition
Opinion
Jagmeet Singh's outreach has been about thwarting violence, not stoking it
Video
The National for March 23, 2018
47:25
Judge rules that North Bay grandparents don't owe child support