The National for March 16, 2018
Air Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:00 PM ET
Top News Headlines
- Trump's goal of 'energy dominance' could change the global balance of power
- Russia expels 23 U.K. diplomats in dispute over former spy's poisoning
- 'Mr. Putin will be president without my vote': The role of apathy in the Russian election
- Man who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village 'led double life,' wife learned
- Why Doug Ford may govern more as a moderate than a 'radical conservative'
Doubling tarmac time limit among changes denounced by airline passenger rights advocates
The NAFTA numbers game: why trade deficit figures seldom agree
How to avoid spending money on unnecessary oil changes
Toronto police confirm investigation into Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Canada sending troops to UN peacekeeping mission in Mali
47:27
Saskatchewan would support Alberta's decision to turn off oil taps
Water worries mount around the world — including in Canada
Teller who admitted helping with heist not allowed to back out of guilty plea, judge rules
Former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe fired by attorney general