The National for June 03, 2017

- 'Selfish, incompetent politics': Pat Stogran lashes out at NDP, quits leadership bid
- Winnipeg police locate remains of homicide victim Christine Wood
- Donald Trump, of all people, may prove to be the best friend of the Canadian consumer: Neil Macdonald
- Ariana Grande visits fans injured in Manchester bombing
- U.K. police responding to reports van crashed into pedestrians on London Bridge
Dramatic footage of Alberta twister
Residents in Three Hills, Atla., snapped shots of a tornado as it ripped through the area Friday evening.
Cities, states forge ahead with own plans despite Trump's withdrawal from climate deal