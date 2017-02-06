The National for February 06, 2017
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 10:00 PM ET
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- 22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
New
22 refugees entered Manitoba near Emerson border over the weekend
Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
Canada shouldn't fear NAFTA discussions, U.S. Chamber of Commerce head says
Go Public
'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
-
Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
Updated
Douglas Garland triple-murder trial jurors see images Crown says are bodies on suspect's farm
Black hole taking more than a decade to gobble up star
Analysis
Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
Dominic Barton, top economic adviser, encourages bold response to Trump
Ralph Goodale challenged on claim that no Canadian passport holders lost Nexus access
Everything you need to know about the Trump travel ban
Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment about Putin