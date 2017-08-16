The National for August 16, 2017

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 10:00 PM ET

The National for August 16, 20171:00:00

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Heather Heyer memorial: Charlottesville victim remembered

Heather Heyer memorial: Charlottesville victim remembered

9:37

A service for Heather Heyer was held in downtown Charlottesville, Va. The 32-year-old was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

Right Communications

Don't Miss