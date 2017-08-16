The National for August 16, 2017
Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 10:00 PM ET
- Charlottesville vice-mayor blasts 'whiny little brats of the alt-right' and Trump's 'blame game'
- B.C. surpasses worst wildfire season on record — and threat is far from over
- Toronto and Durham police accused of conspiring to cover up off-duty officer's alleged beating of teen
- Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
Heather Heyer memorial: Charlottesville victim remembered
9:37
A service for Heather Heyer was held in downtown Charlottesville, Va. The 32-year-old was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.
-
Confederate monuments removed and covered up overnight across the U.S.
Confederate monuments were removed and covered up overnight in Maryland and Alabama, days after white nationalist protests turned violent and claimed the life of a young woman in Charlottesville, Va.
-
Loneliness: a major public health risk?
Loneliness is a major public health risk and even more dangerous than alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, obesity and air pollution, says Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total solar eclipse 2017: Read CBC's complete coverage
-
Trump disbands business and manufacturing councils as CEOs begin to jump ship
-
Teen who died in Algonquin Park during TDSB canoe trip didn't pass swim test
-
Dinosaurs
'Frankenstein' dinosaur is missing evolutionary link, researchers say
-
'Fundamentally failed': U.S. vows major overhaul as NAFTA talks formally begin
-
Updated
Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville, remembered for passion, fighting injustice
-
In fight for free speech, researchers test anti-censorship tool built into the internet's core
-
Not all shades created equal: How to get the right solar eclipse glasses
-
Sears Canada chairman steps down so he can bid to buy retailer
-
CIBC to swallow PC Financial's banking business, rebrand as Simplii