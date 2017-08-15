The National for August 15, 2017

Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 10:00 PM ET

The National for August 15, 20171:00:01

Trump goes rogue with 'alt-left' Virginia comments

U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious news conference, where he called out the "alt-left," caused some of his close advisers to avert their gazes as he incited further racial tensions in the wake of violence in Virginia

