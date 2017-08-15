The National for August 15, 2017
Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 10:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
- Trump says 'alt-left' also to blame for Charlottesville violence
- Confederate plaque on Montreal Hudson's Bay store removed
- 'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
- Investigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosis
- Realtor pulls plan to give away 1,200 eclipse glasses over fears they're fake
Must Watch
Trump goes rogue with 'alt-left' Virginia comments
11:06
U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious news conference, where he called out the "alt-left," caused some of his close advisers to avert their gazes as he incited further racial tensions in the wake of violence in Virginia
-
Home sales and prices declining in Toronto
Both home sales and prices are declining in Toronto, and experts say the market correction is due to the provincial policy changes instituted in April
-
Deaths of Canadians in Burkina Faso raise safety questions for aid workers
The deaths of Canadians Tammy Chen and Bilel Diffalah in Burkina Faso have raised questions about the safety of aid workers in the country and the preparedness of organizations to deal with the potential dangers
Don't Miss
-
Trump says 'alt-left' also to blame for Charlottesville violence
-
Confederate plaque on Montreal Hudson's Bay store removed
-
'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
-
Investigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosis
-
Realtor pulls plan to give away 1,200 eclipse glasses over fears they're fake
-
Analysis
Tip 1 of Freeland's Art of the Deal: Expect things to get messy
-
CEOs of Intel, Merck, Under Armour abandon White House council after Charlottesville
-
'It still fits': Diamond ring missing since 2004 turns up on garden carrot
-
Militias a 'chilling' presence at rallies but few signs of violence, so far
-
Alberta MLA Fildebrandt says 'administrative errors' to blame for double dipping on meal expenses
-
Ezra Levant's 'damage control' not enough for UCP leadership hopeful taking on The Rebel
-
Commonly prescribed drugs for back pain often ineffective, review says
-
Ontario minimum wage hike will cost Metro $50M next year, grocer says
-
SHELL LAKE MURDERS
Marking 50 years since the Shell Lake murders, Canada's worst random mass killing
-
Social media posts aim to expose white nationalists