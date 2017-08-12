The National for August 12, 2017
Air Date: Aug 12, 2017 5:00 PM ET
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Top News Headlines
- At least 1 dead after white nationalists, protesters clash at Virginia rally
- 'Ecstatic and joyful': Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim reunites with family after release from North Korea
- Perseid meteor shower set to peak tonight
- Usain Bolt pulls up injured in men's 4x100m relay final
- Shambhala music festival to close early because of B.C. wildfires
Must Watch
The National for August 12, 2017
30:02
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
James Lim speaks about the return of his father, Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, to Canada
Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim's family speaks about his return home on Saturday after Canadian officials secured his release from detention in North Korea
-
Brawls break out at white nationalist rally in Virginia | 'An all out street war'
Violence erupts at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville as hundreds of white marchers clash with counter-protesters
Don't Miss
-
Updated
At least 1 dead after white nationalists, protesters clash at Virginia rally
-
'Ecstatic and joyful': Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim reunites with family after release from North Korea
-
ASTRONOMY
Forget the eclipse for a moment: Perseid meteor shower set to peak tonight
-
Usain Bolt pulls up injured in men's 4x100m relay final
-
Updated
Shambhala music festival ending early because of B.C. wildfire
-
Analysis
Odds of a North Korea nuclear 'nightmare' are slim, but here's what to watch for
-
Netflix is still the king of streaming — but how long can it last?
-
SECOND OPINION | Pregnancy paradox: Dangers of not testing drugs on pregnant women
-
Video
The National for August 12, 2017
30:02
-
Taylor Swift's testimony about groping a 'useful template' for women, expert says
-
Analysis
An inconvenient truth: We could be fighting about climate change for a while yet
-
Death toll rises amid Kenya's rioting over disputed vote
-
'Extremely complex': How the hunt for clues in the Franklin shipwreck mystery is changing gears
-
Teen phenom Denis Shapovalov continues historic run at Rogers Cup
-
National recall of Maple Lodge Farms chicken frankfurters