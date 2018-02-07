'The most native BDSM thing ever': Dayna Danger's fetish masks challenge Indigenous sexuality taboos
Air Date: Feb 11, 2018 12:00 AM ET
Artist Dayna Danger's work has been taking the art world by storm, smashing taboos about Indigenous sex and sensuality along the way. One of her recent collections took inspiration from BDSM fetish masks, which are typically used for sex acts involving bondage, domination and submission.
Top News Headlines
- Trudeau government will insist on ultimate authority over fate of pipeline in B.C.-Alberta spat: source
- SpaceX's 'Starman' misses Mars orbit, heads to asteroid belt
- Family of Montreal man fatally shot by police sues over 'brutal' intervention
- This year's Gerber baby has Down syndrome
- U.S. Senate leaders reach long-term budget deal to avert shutdown
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Trudeau government will insist on ultimate authority over fate of pipeline in B.C.-Alberta spat: source
-
SpaceX's 'Starman' misses Mars orbit, heads to asteroid belt
-
Video
Family of Montreal man fatally shot by police sues over 'brutal' intervention
-
This year's Gerber baby has Down syndrome
-
McConnell, Schumer reach long-term budget deal to avert shutdown
-
O Canada now officially gender neutral after bill receives royal assent
-
First Nations Chiefs 'shocked' by Timmins deaths
-
As It Happens
'World's loneliest bird' found dead next to concrete lover
-
Norovirus fears send Olympics officials scrambling, forcing 1,200 to stay in rooms
-
Trudeau writes off peoplekind quip as 'dumb joke'
-
Trump orders elaborate military parade 'like the one in France'
-
Opinion
Canadian politicians are fighting hard for free* trade: Neil Macdonald
-
Angela Merkel loosens purse strings, embraces Europe to strike coalition deal
-
Court hands Dutch rival a win in legal battle for Christian Louboutin's high-heeled shoe sole
-
The National Today
Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, to lead North Korea's Olympic delegation