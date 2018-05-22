Audio

The Grader Operator

April 1, 2017, a snowy Easter Saturday. That's the day Brenda Duhaime thinks it all started going wrong for her husband. Robert Duhaime worked as a grader operator, clearing the roads in rural Saskatchewan. But that day, his grader got stuck in a ditch. And shortly after, Brenda says he started receiving angry phone calls from work. Four months later, Robert took his own life. And now his widow is trying to get answers.

