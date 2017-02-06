The dare you to listen episode

Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Today, we've got two stories that you're going to feel physically. Viscerally even. These tales are skin crawling, hair raising, stomach turning stuff. We promise. So we issue you this Doc Project challenge: and dare you to listen.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Queen and Prince Philip attend church on Jubilee morning

Queen and Prince Philip attend church on Jubilee morning

0:40

Monarch greeted by well-wishers on anniversary of ascension to throne

Right Communications

Don't Miss