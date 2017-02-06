The dare you to listen episode
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Today, we've got two stories that you're going to feel physically. Viscerally even. These tales are skin crawling, hair raising, stomach turning stuff. We promise. So we issue you this Doc Project challenge: and dare you to listen.
Top News Headlines
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
Must Watch
Queen and Prince Philip attend church on Jubilee morning
0:40
Monarch greeted by well-wishers on anniversary of ascension to throne
Don't Miss
-
New
What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
-
Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
-
Bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
-
Updated
Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
-
Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
-
Go Public
'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
-
Black hole taking more than a decade to gobble up star
-
Canada shouldn't fear NAFTA discussions, U.S. Chamber of Commerce head says
-
Updated
Douglas Garland triple-murder trial jurors see images Crown says are bodies on suspect's farm
-
Analysis
Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
-
Dominic Barton, top economic adviser, encourages bold response to Trump
-
Public safety minister says 200 in Canada have lost access to Nexus card
-
Everything you need to know about the Trump travel ban
-
Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment
-
Why Trump supporters say the U.S. president is doing a 'phenomenal' job