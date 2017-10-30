Thanks to Stranger Things, business is booming for this Canadian Dungeon Master for Hire

Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 12:00 AM ET

John Dempsey was in a career crisis until he took a chance on his life's obsession — and the Netflix smash Stranger Things made it cool to like Dungeons & Dragons again.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for October 30, 2017

The National for October 30, 2017

47:33

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss