Thanks to Stranger Things, business is booming for this Canadian Dungeon Master for Hire
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 12:00 AM ET
John Dempsey was in a career crisis until he took a chance on his life's obsession — and the Netflix smash Stranger Things made it cool to like Dungeons & Dragons again.
Top News Headlines
- Paul Manafort's indictment was big. Trump 'volunteer' George Papadopoulos's plea may be even bigger
- State-sponsored cyberattacks on Canada successful about once a week
- 'When they said she was a white woman, I would call to the investigators and they would answer to me'
- 'A year and a half of hell': Customers, businesses pay price for online reviews
- House of Cards to end after season 6 as fallout continues for Spacey
Must Watch
The National for October 30, 2017
47:33
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
-
Posting reviews online: Are you legally protected? | Go Public
When you post a review online about a product or service, are you legally protected? Some consumers who have vented online about their experiences are now facing negative consequences
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Paul Manafort's indictment was big. Trump 'volunteer' George Papadopoulos's plea may be even bigger
-
State-sponsored cyberattacks on Canada successful about once a week
-
In Loretta Saunders murder, family says police at first thought she was white, MMIWG inquiry hears
-
Go Public
'A year and a half of hell': Customers, businesses pay price for online reviews
-
House of Cards cancelled as fallout continues for Spacey
-
Tech companies find more signs of Russian activity in U.S. election
-
Decorated military officer accused of sex crimes in Quebec, New Brunswick
-
Friend's disdain for accused killer on full display as she's cross-examined by Dellen Millard
-
Astronomers discover 'sunscreen' snow on distant exoplanet
-
Freeland: Diplomatic solution to North Korea nuclear crisis is 'essential and possible'
-
Conflict screen used by Morneau in place for at least 3 other ministers
-
Interactive
Nunavut votes 2017 | Follow the latest election results with CBC
-
Spain's direct rule takes hold in Catalonia as secessionists accept elections
-
Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort, business partner plead not guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges
-
Sears Canada creditor process biased toward liquidation, says former exec