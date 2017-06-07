Terry O'Reilly, children's book panel

Air Date: Jun 12, 2017 12:00 AM ET

-Terry O'Reilly on This I Know -Christa Couture on Zoe Leigh Peterson's Next Year for Sure -Stacey May Fowles on Roger Angell's The Summer Game -Children's book panel -David A. Robertson on When We Were Alone -Lesley Choyce on his 90th book

