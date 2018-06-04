Audio

Terese Marie Mailhot, Daniel Heath Justice

- Terese Marie Mailhot on Heart Berries - Bedside Books: Grant Davidson on Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace - Liz Harmer on The Amateurs - Daniel Heath Justice on Why Indigenous Literatures Matter - Summer Reading: Madeleine Thien and Joshua Whitehead - If you liked that, you'll love this: Shakura S'Aida 53:59

