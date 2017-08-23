Did you miss Monday's eclipse? Or did you enjoy it so much you're already counting down to the next one?

Either way, skywatchers in North America don't have nearly as long to wait this time around. Until this year, the last solar eclipse visible from much of the U.S. was in 1979.

North America gets its next glimpse of a full solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The 2024 eclipse won't be visible from as much of the continent as it was this year, where most of Canada and the U.S. could see at least the partial eclipse.

Here are a few tips to start preparing for 2024:

Know where to go

The 2024 eclipse takes an eastern route. In the U.S. it will start in Texas and travel diagonally to the northeast. In Canada, the eclipse will pass over parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

Check weather patterns

One of the bonuses of this year's eclipse was that in the middle of August the chance of getting a sunny day to view the eclipse was higher. In April, that might be more of a challenge.

This past April, the daytime high temperatures in New Brunswick ranged from approximately 1 C to 22 C and there was some snow or rain on 11 days, data from the Weather Network shows.

A little cloud cover won't completely ruin the view, as CBC's Nicole Mortillaro experienced in Missouri, but a clear day is ideal.

If you want a warmer day for the eclipse, heading south to Texas or Mexico may be a good idea.

Plan in advance

An eclipse trip isn't something to plan at the last minute.

Mortillaro recommends making travel arrangements — booking flights, rental cars and accommodations — between six and 12 months in advance because accommodations will fill quickly.

For 2017, there were numerous tours and cruises planned around the eclipse, something that's likely to happen again in 2024 and you'll definitely want to book in advance.

The eclipse in 9 seconds0:09

Be prepared

This year's eclipse had so much hype that there were many reports of eclipse glasses getting sold out or having increased prices because of massive demand, so it's a good idea to source glasses, or other specialty equipment, months in advance. If you scooped up a pair this year, keep them in a safe place for 2024.