Less than an hour after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the new administration outlined on the White House website its energy policy, which aims to focus on gas and oil, and reviving the coal industry.

It also indicates the Climate Action Plan, introduced in 2013, will be scrapped.

Wow. The first thing up on the new @whitehouse website is a plan to eliminate the #Climate Action Plan. https://t.co/DKzv05OilQ pic.twitter.com/0oXFPo2wGG — @angelafritz

"Sound energy policy begins with the recognition that we have vast untapped domestic energy reserves right here in America. The Trump administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans."

On top of oil and gas, there will be a new focus on coal.

"The Trump administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America's coal industry, which has been hurting for too long," the website says.

Coal provides half of the world's electricity, but also produces roughly 39 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions, which is helping to accelerate climate change, scientists say.

Clean coal technology is a collection of methods whereby the dirtiest properties of coal are eliminated (another form separates the carbon molecules). However, it's not entirely without pollution and also increases the cost of getting that energy.

The administration's plan was released just two days after the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual analysis on the global temperature for 2016. It was the third year in a row where temperatures hit a new high.

Policies will be scrapped

The Trump administration plans to get rid of two environmental policies enacted by the Obama administration.

The Climate Action Plan, which focused on cutting carbon pollution, preparing the U.S. for climate change and leading an international effort on the issue and the Waters of the U.S. rule, which was enacted to protect national waterways, including lakes, rivers and streams, through the Environmental Protection Agency.

During the election campaign, Trump said he wanted to eliminate the agency.

"Protecting clean air and clean water, conserving our natural habitats, and preserving our natural reserves and resources will remain a high priority," the website says."President Trump will refocus the [Environmental Protection Agency] on its essential mission of protecting our air and water."

Trump has also been vocal about his skepticism over climate change, once saying that it was a hoax invented by the Chinese.

The White House website says the Trump administration's goal is to protect the environment.